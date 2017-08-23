I-40 exit ramp at Bell Street closed indefinitely - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

I-40 exit ramp at Bell Street closed indefinitely

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the I-40 westbound off-ramp at Bell street will be closed indefinitely due to an unforeseen utility issue.

Officials say the contractor is currently on site assessing the situation.

If you usually use that exit ramp, you are advised to seek an alternate route. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly