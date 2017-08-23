Local business receives international recognition

A local business will receive the international Torch Award for ethics tomorrow afternoon.

Gary's Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. has been named one of the top five businesses in this international competition.

70 companies from throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico entered to win the Torch Awards.

Businesses were evaluated based on leadership character, commitment to ethical practices, a high standard of behavior toward customers, among other characteristics.

"This is a real big deal for us, since I was born and raised in Amarillo," said owner of Gary's Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. Gary Ward. "I love Amarillo. It's a great place, and I hope Amarillo is as proud of us as we are Amarillo."

Judges said some things that made the business stand out was impressive community engagement, the company's 100 percent guarantee on all work done for customers and that the company is very customer and employee focused.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.