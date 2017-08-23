Local business receives international recognition

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the I-40 westbound off-ramp at Bell street will be closed indefinitely due to an unforeseen utility issue.
A local business will receive the international Torch Award for ethics tomorrow afternoon.
The City of Amarillo's Environmental Health and Utilities Department will host a meeting to discuss food safety and regulations.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says there is an immediate need for Type O Negative blood due to the recent usage in our area.
A cold front moved through the area yesterday leaving us will slightly cooler temps this morning in the 60's with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
