Coffee Memorial Blood Center says there is an immediate need for Type O Negative blood due to the recent usage in our area.

Type O Negative is the universal blood type that can be given to any patient.

The center is also at the end of the Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive, and law enforcement is currently ahead of the firefighters by 160 votes.

You can vote for your favorite first responder team when you come in to give blood.

Coffee Memorial is located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard and is open through Saturday.

