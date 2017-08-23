The City of Amarillo's Environmental Health and Utilities Department will host a meeting to discuss food safety and regulations.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says there is an immediate need for Type O Negative blood due to the recent usage in our area.
A cold front moved through the area yesterday leaving us will slightly cooler temps this morning in the 60's with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A rally turned riot in Charlotesville, VA, a few weeks ago has led to controversy surrounding confederate monuments across the country, and one of those monuments is right here in Amarillo.
The walls are high and security is strict, which is why many residents often wonder what all goes on at the Cannon Air Force Base.
