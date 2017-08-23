Wednesday's Weather: Slightly cooler temps with rain chances later this week

A cold front moved through the area yesterday leaving us will slightly cooler temps this morning in the 60's with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible in and off throughout the day.

Highs today will be below normal with temps in the upper 70's and low to mid 80's.

Winds will be light out of the east at five to 10 mph. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible.

Temps will once again be cooler with lows in the low 60's.

Temps remain below normal with highs in the low to mid 80's and upper 70's through the middle of the work week.

Rain chances continue through the work week and into the weekend.

Drier conditions look like they will move back in for the start next week, but as of now temps look like they will remain below normal.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.