WT UPD closes investigation on alleged WT prostitution

West Texas A&M University Police Department has concluded their investigation into a complaint filed in early April.

On April 6, a student filed a report that alleged prostitution and and sexual harassment on WT's campus.

According to police, theses events would have taken place between January 1 and April 6 of this year at Cross Hall, an all female dorm.

An investigation revealed possible leads in the northeast U.S., and in Asia.

Due to leads outside of the United States, the UPD Criminal Investigation Division requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and both agencies investigated the complaint over a period of several months.

Despite the investigation, little collaborative information was discovered to support the initial complaint.

The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence in order to proceed.

