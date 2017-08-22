App development business grows in Amarillo

Greg Gutierrez had an idea to create an app when he took time off work to drive all the way to Midland just to deliver a package.

His app, Jots Club, launched yesterday and helps people get packages from one city to another without having to drive themselves.

Gutierrez isn't the only one entering the growing tech industry here in Amarillo.

"Technology companies aren't just in Cali or New York, they can be anywhere in the world, and we have a lot of bright successful minds here in Amarillo," said Kyla Frye, Associate Director of the WT Enterprise Center.

Which is why Frye says the local technology industry has grown.

"Technology [has been] a growing industry in Amarillo in the last decade, resources have really expanded," said Frye.

According to Frye, Amarillo has certain qualities which make it the perfect place for technology and app development.

"Amarillo is seen as a great midsize city to bring business and do business. One of the reasons is our quality of life and support system for entrepreneurs," said Frye.

Bill Glover, a tech specialist at the WT Enterprise Center said he has also noticed the growth, but he thinks there is still room for improvement.

"Starting to pull that together, we need to build that critical mass where we have enough tech companies around that there are people moving from one place to another," said Glover. "Interns working at one and then another, and they all know each other so they can say 'Oh I know her, she's a great software developer.'"

If you are interested in technology or app development, you can meet more like minded people here.

