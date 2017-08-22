Perspective: NewsChannel 10 could be removed from certain satellite providers

NewsChannel 10 is a local broadcaster that shares our signal with many distribution outlets.

One of our local delivery methods could be interrupted.

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At NewsChannel 10, that’s what our local commitment is all about: severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite CBS shows and sports.

We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Panhandle Communities.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DIRECT TV is about to drop us and break that critical link to our viewers.

We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECT TV customers continue to have access to NewsChannel 10 without interruption, but there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop our station from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

Please remember you always have choices: we are free over the air on Channel 10.1, streaming all news casts online, our free news and weather apps, local news now on ROKU and also available through other local providers.

You can find out more information and how you may be able to help here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.