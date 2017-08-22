Former APD officer charged with child pornography

New charges have been filed against a former Amarillo Police Officer for child pornography.

Earnest Tillman McDonald III was arrested on August 21, and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for three counts of possession of child pornography.

These charges are part of an investigation that began in August of 2016.

On August 15, 2016 the APD received information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Twitter had detected images that could be child pornography.

Investigators determined that the suspect was an Amarillo police officer and that the images did in fact contain child pornography.

McDonald was placed on indefinite administrative leave, and is no longer an employee of the APD.

McDonald had bond set at $30,000, which has since been paid.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.