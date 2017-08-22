Former APD officer charged with child pornography

The walls are high and security is strict, which is why many residents often wonder what all goes on at the Cannon Air Force Base.
A rally turned riot in Charlotesville, VA, a few weeks ago has led to controversy surrounding confederate monuments across the country, and one of those monuments is right here in Amarillo.
The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced its award winners for the 2017 Celebration of National Philanthropy Day.
If you plan on taking the Soncy underpass at I-40 this evening, you will need to find an alternate route.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office will host a Human Trafficking Program this Thursday.
