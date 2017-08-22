TRAFFIC ALERT: Soncy underpass at I-40 to close this evening - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Soncy underpass at I-40 to close this evening

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

If you plan on taking the Soncy underpass at I-40 this evening, you will need to find an alternate route. 

The underpass will be closed from 7:00 p.m. tonight to 7:00 a.m. tomorrow so crews can remove the center overhang.

