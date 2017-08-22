TRAFFIC ALERT: Soncy underpass at I-40 to close this evening

If you plan on taking the Soncy underpass at I-40 this evening, you will need to find an alternate route.

The underpass will be closed from 7:00 p.m. tonight to 7:00 a.m. tomorrow so crews can remove the center overhang.

Traffic Alert: The Soncy underpass at I-40 will close from 7 TONIGHT to 7 a.m. tomorrow to remove the center overhang. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/K7nN4T2wap — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) August 22, 2017

