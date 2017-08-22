Wheeler County Sheriff's Office to host human trafficking progra - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wheeler County Sheriff's Office to host human trafficking program

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office will host a Human Trafficking Program this Thursday.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., parents and students can learn about the growing danger children face due to human trafficking and how to keep them safe. 

The program is at Cornerstone Church located at 601 Main Street. 

For more information about this program, call the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at 826-5537. 

