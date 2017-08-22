Moore County officials seeking information on theft - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials seeking information on theft

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are seeking information on a theft that happened yesterday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., officials say an unknown person entered a garage at 300 Granite in Cactus.

Officials say the suspect took a Dewalt three-gallon air compressor, a Bostitch Roofing nail gun, an Hitachi cordless drill and a Stanley 130-piece miscellaneous tool set.  

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online

If your tip leads to their location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly