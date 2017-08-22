Moore County officials seeking information on theft

Moore County officials are seeking information on a theft that happened yesterday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., officials say an unknown person entered a garage at 300 Granite in Cactus.

Officials say the suspect took a Dewalt three-gallon air compressor, a Bostitch Roofing nail gun, an Hitachi cordless drill and a Stanley 130-piece miscellaneous tool set.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

If your tip leads to their location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

