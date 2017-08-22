Public invited to United Way Kick Off - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: United Way of Amarillo & Canyon
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon will have their annual Kick Off event next week, and you are invited to join in. 

The 2017 campaign will officially kick off Thursday, August 31, with speakers featuring the campaign co-chair Dr. Russell Lowry-Hart and Dr. Dana West. 

The keynote speaker for the event will be Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger.

The event is $30 per person or $240 for and eight-person table.

To make a reservation, call (806) 350-5282. 

