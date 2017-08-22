Association of Fundraising Professionals announces Philanthropy Day winners

SOURCE: Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals

The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced its award winners fro the 2017 Celebration of National Philanthropy Day.

Those who received the award include the Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions, Associated Supply Company, Joe Ed Coffman, Carol and James Hicks, students of Jeff Frazer's government class at Caprock High School and Turn Center Tornadoes.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals hopes to celebrate the contributions of these individuals and groups to worthy causes.

A luncheon to honor the winners will be held November 16.

