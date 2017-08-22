Tuesday's Weather: Storms and showers return this evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 22

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are seeing a few scattered showers this morning, mainly across the southeast.

Temps are in the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We will stay dry through much of the morning and early afternoon, but then storms and showers return through the evening and overnight.

Heavy rain is possible which can lead to localized flooding.

Rain chances and cooler temps stick around through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

