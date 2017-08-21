Amarillo residents concerned about future of brush sites

Many Amarillo residents are concerned the city will be closing down some brush sites, and met Monday to voice their objections.

Brush sites are popular places to dispose of tree limbs and other debris because of their convenient locations in each part of the city and because they're free to use.

Problems with vandalism, safety and more have city staff reevaluating how to regulate what goes on at these brush sites, and looking at alternatives to keeping them all open.

"We've got some regulatory issues looming in front of us," said David Lehfeldt, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Amarillo. "We've got a bunch of illegal dumping issues. We've got some public safety issues. We've actually had them catch on fire and so we have to decide how best to move forward and still properly manage the brush."

One option is composting.

A composting plant is being constructed at the city landfill right now.

But most of the people who use the brush sites do not want to drive the extra distance to get to the landfill, which is not free to use.

"You're paying a man to drive all the way across town to wait in line to get weighed and then paying to dump the material," said Bob Neely, a frequent user of city brush sites. "I have a feeling we're going to go right back to where we were where we have ditches full of brush."

One person at Monday's meeting recounted when the brush site on Broadway Drive was closed for maintenance, people dropped brush on the side of the road instead of going to another brush site or the landfill.

Most people in attendance fear that will happen if any site is closed.

"If you make it easy for people, they're going to go the easiest route," said Neely. "You make it hard for them, they're going to find the easiest route, and sometimes that may not be the route you want them to go."

No decisions have been made yet on what changes need to be made or if any brush sites will close, and the city is still seeking input from citizens.

"We're going to have a compost facility, that's a done deal we've already got it open and operational," said Lehfeldt. "From there on everything else is on the table."

If you'd like to discuss your concerns or ideas with city staff, one more meeting on this topic will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.