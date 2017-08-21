NewsChannel 10 and the Don Harrington Discovery Center partnered today for our Great American Eclipse event.

People from all across Amarillo came together to take part in the historic moment.

"I looked up some articles online how, in a total eclipse, it gets real dark and confuses the animals," said Peter Stefanski. "We're getting like 80 percent totality but nonetheless, it's a good thing to witness."

In certain parts of the country a total eclipse occurred, causing complete darkness for a few minutes.

Families attended today's event to hopefully inspire their younger ones to want to learn more about eclipses and why they occur.

"We want them to be excited about learning and experiencing things like this makes them excited about learning, and not just viewing it on TV," said Bonnie Aycock.

As it got closer and closer to view the eclipse, some of those who attended enjoyed seeing the community come together as one.

"Just being out here with the community, it reminds me that we all live under the same sun and that just makes my heart so happy to see everybody out here.", said Rigo Blaza

The next total eclipse opportunity for those here in the Panhandle will be April 8, 2024

