Local high school uses eclipse to teach students

Today was the first solar eclipse to travel across the United States in 99 years, and some local schools used this as a learning opportunity.

Schools usually aim to get students excited about science, but today they didn't have to try too hard.

"I am so excited, it's a partial solar eclipse," said Canyon High School student Case Rhodes. "I wish I could see a total eclipse, but it's one of the best moments of my life."

Another high school student shared the same excitement.

"Well it's not really something that just happens every day, and just to know that the sun is just so much bigger than the moon," said Canyon High School student Toby Spears. "But the moon is able to cover the sun. It's just something that gets you thinking."

Canyon High School physics teacher Chris Roberts says he has been preparing for this day for months.

"I mean we had a great meteor shower a couple of weeks ago," said Roberts. "It's really a great time to be a science teacher. If this doesn't get kids excited, I don't know what will."

During their lunch, students at Canyon High School watched the eclipse through eclipse glasses.

"These are safe because of the opacity," said Roberts. "Basically the tint is dark enough, so when you put them on you shouldn't see anything but the sun."

Which is why the students at canyon made sure they were very prepared.

"Wear your glasses, you won't see it for another hundred years or so, " said Rhodes.

