2 dead, 3 injured after crash in Gray County

Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash last night.

Around 11:16 p.m., DPS troopers were called to a wreck in Gray County.

Curtis Rogers, 54, was driving about 15 miles outside of Pampa. Officials say he crossed over the center stripe into the southbound lane colliding with a car driven by Michael Brodowy, 40.

Brodowy's car caught fire with him trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers was transported to the hospital in Pampa where he later died.

The three passengers in Brodowy's car were able to escape the vehicle and were transported to the hospital in Pampa with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.