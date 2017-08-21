Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Dumas coach

A man will spend the next 10 years in prison after he was sentenced today for the hit-and-run death of a Dumas ISD coach.

Kaden Lee Thornburg, 20, pleaded guilty for failure to render aid after an accident involving personal injury or death, a second degree felony.

In September of 2016, Thornburg was driving in Dumas when he hit Ryne Stephen Erickson as he was crossing the road.

Thornburg then fled the scene of the accident without stopping to help Erickson. He left the car he was driving in a field outside of town.

Police found him three hours later, and his blood test indicated the presence of alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine in his system.

