Police find more than $400K on bus, woman arrested

Many Amarillo residents are concerned the city will be closing down some brush sites, and met Monday to voice their objections.
News Channel 10 and the Don Harrington discovery center partnered today for our Great American Eclipse event.
Today was the first solar eclipse to travel across the United States in 99 years, and some local schools used this as a learning opportunity.
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash last night.
Xcel Energy has submitted a rate review to Texas regulators that could increase retail bills by almost 14%.
