Police find more than $400K on bus, woman arrested

One woman is behind bars after Amarillo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency agents found more than $440,000 dollars in luggage on a Greyhound bus.

Court documents say Margarita Bustamante-Ochoa was transporting money from Saint Louis to Mexico in what officials believe is part of ongoing drug deals.

An Amarillo Police Department dog found the money in a routine sweep of the bus at a maintenance facility north of downtown while the passengers were in the Greyhound terminal.

She remains in the Randall County Jail without bail listed.

