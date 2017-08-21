Police find more than $400K on bus, woman arrested - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police find more than $400K on bus, woman arrested

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Randall County Jail SOURCE: Randall County Jail

One woman is behind bars after Amarillo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency agents found more than $440,000 dollars in luggage on a Greyhound bus.

Court documents say Margarita Bustamante-Ochoa was transporting money from Saint Louis to Mexico in what officials believe is part of ongoing drug deals. 

An Amarillo Police Department dog found the money in a routine sweep of the bus at a maintenance facility north of downtown while the passengers were in the Greyhound terminal.

She remains in the Randall County Jail without bail listed.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly