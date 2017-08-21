2 arrested for Tucumcari vandalism cases

Two suspects have been arrested in Tucumcari in connection with over 20 cases of property damage across town.

According to the Tucumcari Police Department, the suspects used a baseball bat to damage vehicles and buildings in a short period of time.

Although both suspects were apprehended, the Tucumcari Police department is asking that any eyewitnesses, or those with video of the incidents, call (575) 461-2160.

