Potter County inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A Potter County inmate is in critical condition after attempting suicide this morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Potter County Sheriff's Office dispatch was called to a suicide attempted by an inmate in Court House Security. 

The Sheriff's Office proceeded to give medical treatment to the inmate. The inmate was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. 

