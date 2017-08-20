Amarillo Freedom Riders protest the potential removal of Confederate statues

The Amarillo Freedom Riders were in Elwood park today to protest the possible removal of a local Confederate statue.

Organizers say that this rally was a response to an to those who are calling for the removal of Confederate statues from Amarillo.

Organizers were on hand to have volunteers sign a petition for the protection of Amarillo Confederate monuments.

President of the Amarillo Freedom Riders and rally organizer James Roberts said that today's rally is about preserving the history of the Civil War.

"History is what it is. Six hundred thousand people died in the civil war and people don't need to erase our history," said Roberts. "That's why all these people are here, you know, that's why it's so important."

More than just protesting the potential removal of these statues, Roberts said that organizers thought it was important to clean up the statue.

"I've been cleaning this statue for about a month and a half, and we all came together to say, 'let's go ahead and clean this up.' It's probably never been cleaned since it was erected in 1931," said Roberts.

Though this rally was in defense of Elwood Park's Confederate statue, that didn't mean that everyone had such esteem for the Confederates.

Jonathan Vass, who happened to be in Elwood Park during the rally, said that he understands why some people may want the statue taken down.

" For the people who don't have a very Confederate opinion, I think that it's going to have a bigger negative effect," said Vass. "You know, they're not okay with it. They're not going to like that they didn't have a say with it going up, and they're not going to be happy about it overall."

However for Matt Ricks, Commander of the American Legion Post 54 and American veteran, the statue isn't about the Confederacy, the Union or even about the Civil War; it's about keeping the monument up as a sign of respect for our veterans.

"Being a veteran, and having my name on a local war memorial, this chills me to my bones," said Ricks. "Today it's our Confederate veterans. Congress passes legislation that makes Confederate soldiers American veterans. If we tear this one down today, tomorrow is it going to be the World War I memorials? The World War II memorials? Or how about the U.S. soldiers who have fought and died since 9/11? 60 years, 80 year, or 100 years from now, is that going to offend someone?"

As of right now, no official demands for the removal of the Elwood Park Confederate statue has been made, but on August 22 the Amarillo Freedom Riders will take their petitions to the Amarillo City Council. If you want your voice to be heard on this issue, you are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Amarillo City Hall, 509 E 7th Ave, Amarillo.

