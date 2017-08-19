Turkey Fire Department replacing destroyed property from severe storms

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department is collecting donations for families who lost everything in recent severe storms.

The families are in need of a bed frame and mattress, a refrigerator, and two gas stoves.

If you would like to donate, you're asked to call or text the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department at (806) 402-0120.

You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.

