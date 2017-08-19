Turkey Fire Department replacing destroyed property from severe storms

Shooting pictures or video of a solar eclipse can be quite challenging.
Shooting pictures or video of a solar eclipse can be quite challenging.
The Randall County Sheriff's Association held their first ever golf classic fundraiser today. Participants were eligible for door prizes, and a hole in one car giveaway. Organizers said they were pleased with the community support. "I'm just glad to have such a big turnout like we did. I didn't expect it to turn out the way it did, and I'm just glad we had so many people show up, so many people show interest," said Tournament Chairmen Hunter Oliver. "...
The Randall County Sheriff's Association held their first ever golf classic fundraiser today. Participants were eligible for door prizes, and a hole in one car giveaway. Organizers said they were pleased with the community support. "I'm just glad to have such a big turnout like we did. I didn't expect it to turn out the way it did, and I'm just glad we had so many people show up, so many people show interest," said Tournament Chairmen Hunter Oliver. "...
Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
Weather Outlook for Friday, August 18
Weather Outlook for Friday, August 18
UPDATE: Sanford-Fritch ISD has issued an all clear and students have returned to class.
UPDATE: Sanford-Fritch ISD has issued an all clear and students have returned to class.