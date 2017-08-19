Randall County Sheriff's Association's Golf Classic

The Randall County Sheriff's Association held its first golf classic fundraiser today.

Participants were eligible for door prizes, and a hole-in-one car giveaway.

Organizers said they were pleased with the community support.

"I'm just glad to have such a big turnout like we did. I didn't expect it to turn out the way it did, and I'm just glad we had so many people show up, so many people show interest," said Tournament Chairman Hunter Oliver. "We want to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement and by hosting this event we're gonna help get our name out there obviously and help raise funds for the association which will help employees of the office and the community."

All proceeds raised today will go towards funding for the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

If you missed today's event, but would still like to help the Randall County Sheriff's Association, you can call (806) 468-5800.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.