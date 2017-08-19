Two arrested after a high speed chase in Roosevelt County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested after a high speed chase in Roosevelt County

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) -

Two men are behind bars after a high speed chase that began in Portales and ended in Dimmitt. 

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's office says Joshua Moore and Tyler Lewis have been arrested.

A Roosevelt County resident spotted a stolen vehicle last night and began following the two men until officers took up the pursuit. 

Both men escaped into a cornfield where one was later arrested. The other suspect slipped away, but was captured in Roosevelt County this morning. 

Two stolen pickups, two stolen ATV's, and a stolen firearm were all recovered as a result of the arrests. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly