Two arrested after a high speed chase in Roosevelt County

Two men are behind bars after a high speed chase that began in Portales and ended in Dimmitt.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's office says Joshua Moore and Tyler Lewis have been arrested.

A Roosevelt County resident spotted a stolen vehicle last night and began following the two men until officers took up the pursuit.

Both men escaped into a cornfield where one was later arrested. The other suspect slipped away, but was captured in Roosevelt County this morning.

Two stolen pickups, two stolen ATV's, and a stolen firearm were all recovered as a result of the arrests.

