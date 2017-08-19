3 arrested after highs speed chase in Hall County

Three people are now in custody after leading Donley and Hall County officials on a high speed chase.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were notified of a vehicle traveling toward Hall County at high speeds.

Police then began pursuing the vehicle through Memphis and down towards Estelline.

Texas Highway Patrol was able to deploy tire deflation devices and the pursuit came to an end in Estelline where a lengthy foot chase ensued.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the pursuit and a third suspect was taken into custody early this morning.

One of the suspects is wanted out of the Houston area, and a small amount of narcotics were located in the suspect's vehicle.

One officer was injured during the foot chase and taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released.

