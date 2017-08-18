Amber Alert issued out of Midland for our area

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Midland, Texas, and officials believe they may be in the Texas Panhandle.

Midland County Sheriff's Office is searching for four-year-old Caleb Tondre.

Officials believe that Tondre was abducted by his father, Christopher Tondre, and that Caleb is in immediate danger.

Caleb Tondre is a white male, about three feet tall with reddish-blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a lime green Gap shirt, khaki pants, and red Jordan shoes.

Christopher Tondre is a white male, about 5'9", with brown hair and hazel eyes. Christopher has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The suspect is driving a blue, 2005 Kia Optima, with a Texas license plate number HBS5560.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact local authorities immediately.

