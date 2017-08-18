Amarillo woman creates app that could save children's lives

After an overwhelming amount of children have died from being left in a hot car this year, an Amarillo woman wants to help parents keep their children safe.

Cathy Waddle created the Crybaby app to help remind parents not to leave their baby in the car.

"It's human anatomy, we are not perfect, we all make mistakes, and what I want to do is try to help people not make those mistakes anymore," said Waddle.

Waddle says she doesn't intend for the app to shame parents, but she wants the app to help them.

"You wouldn't take your baby to the lake or the pool without a life jacket, don't leave home without your lifestyle baby app," said Waddle.

Once you download the app, it asks if there is a child in the car. If you select yes, it prompts you to set a timer.

The app then reminds you that your baby is the back seat.

"It has something that no other app in the world has, a real crying baby as the alarm," said Waddle. "It also has a GPS locator that tells you exactly where you are."

If a parent does leave a child in the car, they have the option to call the police, and a GPS locator would show the police exactly where to go.

"There is 911 incorporated with the app," said Waddle. "Call them immediately they have your location and they will come."

This year alone, there have been 33 hot car deaths in children.

"It heats up so quickly and babies don't have the ability to regulate their temperature," said nurse practitioner Amy Upton.

Cathy waddle hopes the Crybaby app will save lives.

"They have no voice, so I will be their voice," said Waddle.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.