Amarillo woman creates app that could save children's lives

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz visited Amarillo in effort to see what small business in West Texas go through on a daily basis.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz visited Amarillo in effort to see what small business in West Texas go through on a daily basis.
After an overwhelming amount of children have died from being left in a hot car this year, an Amarillo woman wants to help parents keep their children safe.
After an overwhelming amount of children have died from being left in a hot car this year, an Amarillo woman wants to help parents keep their children safe.
Recent rainfall throughout Amarillo has been filling up the city's Playa Lakes.
Recent rainfall throughout Amarillo has been filling up the city's Playa Lakes.
The westbound I-40 overpass in Bushland will be demolished, beginning Monday.
The westbound I-40 overpass in Bushland will be demolished, beginning Monday.
Many people may be wondering what kind of an affect a total solar eclipse may have on the animal kingdom.
Many people may be wondering what kind of an affect a total solar eclipse may have on the animal kingdom.