Amarillo playa lakes hold up after storms

Recent rainfall throughout Amarillo has been filling up the city's playa lakes.

The City of Amarillo said while some of the lakes are at about 65% capacity, others are in better shape.

Damen Ratliff, with the city's drainage unit, said they did run a few test on what could happen if we were to get two inches of rain over the weekend.

"The only lake that we have right now that could potentially reach its capacity would be Lawrence Lake,"says Ratliff. "This means we will be in the 100 year flood plain, but that doesn't necessarily mean too much. It just means we have reached what the lake is designed to handle."

The city does want residents to be aware of hazardous conditions when driving in flooded areas.

"Swift moving water at two inches deep is enough to move your car. If you see that going across the street and in a curbing gutter, it's in your best interest to move to the center lanes," said Ratliff

While it doesn't take much for the streets of Amarillo to see flooding, city officials want residents to feel free to contact them with any issues or concerns they may have.

If you or any one you know needs to contact the city's drainage utility unit, call (806) 378-6911

