Damaged Bushland bridge to be demolished

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
The westbound I-40 overpass in Bushland will be demolished, beginning August 21.

The bridge was damaged in late February when a semi-truck veered off the interstate and struck the side of the overpass.

RM 2381 will be closed under the interstate beginning tomorrow morning, and westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured to the Bushland exit.

The demolition and rebuilding is expected to take no more than 60 working days.

