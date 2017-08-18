16 in custody, 2 fugitives on the run in Pampa

Pampa officials are searching for two people who they believe fled from officers early this morning.

Around 2:40 this morning, a Pampa police officer tried to stop a car for a speeding violation. As the officer approached the car, the vehicle drove away.

The car then came to a stop on North Hobart Street, and police say multiple people began to exit the vehicle and run away.

The officer detained two occupants at the scene and later located 14 other people who had fled the scene, one of which was a 16-year-old.

After further investigation, police say all of the occupants of the car had entered the country unlawfully.

The U.S. Border Patrol took the 16 people into custody, but police are still searching for two more people.

The investigation is ongoing.

