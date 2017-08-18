Moore County fugitive now in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive is now in police custody.

Maria Eva Najera was wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance.

This is her second time featured as a wanted fugitive.

If you have any other information on any other crimes in Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477. 

