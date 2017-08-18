Former Dimmitt police officer arrested, out on bond

A former Dimmitt police officer has now bonded out of the Oldham County Jail.

Rita Tamo Sepeda was wanted on a warrant of theft by a public servant in Castro County.

Oldham County Sheriff's Office says she surrendered and bonded out on a $2,000 bond last Tuesday.

Sepeda was on administrative leave during an internal investigation by the Dimmitt Police Department.

The Castro County Sheriff's Office says the Texas Rangers are now handling this case.

