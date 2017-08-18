Dimmitt police officer arrested, out on bond - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dimmitt police officer arrested, out on bond

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Oldham County Jail SOURCE: Oldham County Jail
DIMMITT, TX (KFDA) -

A Dimmitt police officer has now bonded out of the Oldham County Jail.

Rita Ramo Sepeda was arrested for theft by a public servant in Castro County.

She was placed on administrative leave while the Dimmitt Police Department conducted an internal investigation.

The Castro County Sheriff's Office says the Texas Rangers are now handling the case. 

