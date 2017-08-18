Think twice before pointing your camera toward the sky, experts say

Shooting pictures or video of a solar eclipse can be quite challenging.

There are a few things that you should know before the event.

"Just like your eyes need protection, so does your camera's lens, and that's where there's solar filters," said photographer Kris Matejko. "These are special filters made to go over your lens and are made to block most of the available sunlight."

The solar filter is what will protect your investment on your camera.

"Your lens acts as a magnifying glass," Matejko said. "And it actually concentrates the sun's light into a very tiny pinpoint which can actually damage the pixels on your sensor."

So if you ruin your camera's sensor, is it an expensive fix?

"Cost-wise, you would probably want to end up buying a new camera than replace the sensor," Matejko said.

So what about looking through the camera's viewfinder to set the camera on the sun?

"You should never look through the viewfinder when your camera is pointed directly at the sun, because the viewfinder is also a magnifying glass and it will concentrate the sun's light right on your eye," Matejko said. "You may not notice it at first, but eventually, because your eyes don't have pain receptors in them, so you won't actually feel them burning, but it will burn your retina. So, you should always use the live view mode on your camera to set your shot up."

"The live view mode is your LCD screen on the back, so using that your eyes are protected because you're not looking directly through basically a magnifying glass," Matejko said. "We have basically an extra layer of protection between us and the sun that way."

So with all of this in mind, try practicing a few times to get your technique down.

After all, the next total eclipse is on April 8, 2024.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.