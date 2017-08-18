Your furry friends may notice something, too

Many people may be wondering what kind of an effect a total solar eclipse could have on the animal kingdom.

According to many biologists and long time eclipse chasers, some animals, like humans, will react to the changes in our sky.

"I anticipate that a small subset of pets may become anxious with nighttime type scenery happening at the end of morning, while some other pets may appreciate a change in daylight, but may not respond at all with a change in behavior," said Swann Animal Clinic veterinarian Beau Schilling.

What kind of effect does a solar eclipse have on our domestic pets?

"Some of the most common things we may see is that some pets may go to their normal nighttime routines such as bedding down, becoming quiet and less active as the eclipse begins to occur," Dr. Schilling said.

The same is true for grazing animals and livestock.

"Some of our larger animals such as cattle and horses that are out grazing during the day that are not indoors and exposed to artificial light, there's actually been studies done that show a decrease in daytime activity of cattle," Schilling said. "So, specifically cattle are out grazing most of the day and during a previous eclipse, a study in Europe showed that those cattle went into their nighttime routine. They stopped grazing, they bedded down and cut short their grazing time during the day."

The insect population is even known to respond to a solar eclipse. Crickets start chirping, and it is even said that garden spiders will destroy their webs.

It has also been noted that some bats will appear briefly during totality thinking that it is night, only to return to their roosts when the sun reappears.

One fact is known for sure, and that is that when the sunlight returns, life returns to normal.

