Friday's Weather: Showers and storms return later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Friday, August 18
From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
We are starting off with scattered showers and storms and temps in the 60s.
Highs today warm into the low 90s. Showers and storms return later this afternoon and evening in the northeast.
Scattered showers and storms are possible through the weekend.
We should be dry and mostly clear for the eclipse Monday.
Rain chances return late Monday through the middle of next week.
