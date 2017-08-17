Amarillo veterans voice concerns about VA health care program

President Trump just allotted more money to help veterans with their medical care, but the program this act funds is not something some Amarillo veterans are totally impressed with.
Mushroom spores might be in your yard, even if you can't see them.
Today marks the first day of class for students in Clarendon, and although the school year has just begun, officials are already prepared to face any type of bullying with a app called STOPit.
Starting next Monday, 7th Avenue between Pierce and Buchanan streets will be closed for rehabilitation.
The Amarillo Fire Department was called to investigate a suspicious chemical after green smoke was seen pouring out the back of a trash truck.
