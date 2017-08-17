Crews investigate for chemical that sparked green smoke

The Amarillo Fire Department was called to investigate a suspicious chemical after green smoke was seen pouring out the back of a trash truck.

Around 1:20 p.m, 911 received a call about green smoke seen coming out of the back of a trash truck near the intersection of Dowell and Indian Hill Road.

Potter County Fire responded to the scene first and was later joined by the Amarillo Fire Department for additional support.

The driver of the Waste Wranglers truck reported feeling nauseous, so paramedics were called and he was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Trash from inside the truck was dumped out so hazmat crews could search through it for any suspicious chemicals.

No evacuations were ordered.

Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis says the suspicious smoke posed no threat for residents. After the initial cloud, the chemical did not smoke again.

Crews monitored the atmosphere for any lingering chemicals and none were found. Strong northerly winds are believed to have helped air out the area.

The scene was turned over to Waste Wranglers who picked up the trash before hauling it off the landfill along with the truck.

