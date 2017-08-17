Mushrooms raise concerns for pet owners

Mushroom spores might be in your yard, even if you can't see them.

If the weather is humid and wet, spores can quickly turn into mature mushrooms.

Which is why after all the rain here in Amarillo, some residents are seeing them in their yard.

"In this rain we get this proliferation of these mushrooms, [and] there is potentially toxic mushrooms that would come up in somebody's backyard," said clinical professor of Texas A&M University Dr. Griffin

However, some mushrooms are more appealing than others to animals.

Mushrooms, which are part of the Amanita family, are attractive to dogs because of their fishy taste and smell.

According to Preventativevet.com, mushrooms belonging to the Amanita family can be some of the most dangerous and common mushrooms.

Identifying which mushrooms are poisonous is hard, so Dr. Griffin says to remove all of them.

"They are easy to pick and generally speaking, it's easy to pick a mushroom," said Dr. Griffin. "Even if you knock a mushroom over knock it over if you will so it dies and doesn't enter its mature stage."

If you think your pet ate a mushroom, being proactive is key.

"Anytime you see a cat or a dog that acts depressed, that doesn't act its normal self, it's time to visit someone who can asses that animal's health," said Griffin.

Symptoms of a sick dog include vomiting, salivating, and yellowing of skin and eyes.

Dr. griffin recommends to take your pet to the vet in the first 12 hours if you suspect your dog may be sick.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.