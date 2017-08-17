7th Avenue to close next week for construction

Starting next Monday, 7th Avenue between Pierce and Buchanan streets will be closed for rehabilitation. The overall project is expected to last five to six weeks.

Director of the City's Facilities and Capital Projects Jerry Danforth says the finished project will feature salvaged pavers from both 6th and 7th avenues.

"All of the historical pavers we'll start pulling those up next week," said Danforth. "That'll take us approximately to two weeks to get all of that removed and processed."

The city plans to have the finished project look as similar as it did before the reconstruction.

"Then we'll go back in with the historical pavers that we salvaged from sixth street and this street, so that we're going back with original product," said Danforth.

The goal of the reconstruction is to make 7th Avenue a smoother drive for citizens traveling in the area.

"We have a rough ride down through here and we're trying to correct that," says Danforth, "We're trying to fix a lot of issues and as downtown develops we want the best product we can for our citizens.

6th avenue will be re-open tomorrow for drivers to detour around while this portion of 7th avenue is blocked of for construction.

For more information concerning this project, the City of Amarillo asks that you call the Facilities Department at (806) 378-9386.

