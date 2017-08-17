Hansford County authorities searching for wanted man - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Hansford County authorities searching for wanted man

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Hansford County Sheriff's Office
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Hansford County authorities are looking for help finding a man they say committed multiple felonies.

Sheriff Tim Glass said his department is searching for Dusty Don Reynolds for several warrants. 

He asks that anyone with information on Reynolds' location contact his office or their local law enforcement.

