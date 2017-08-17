Moore County officials searching for fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials searching for fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are searching for a wanted woman. 

Ana Karen Hernandez is wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance. 

If you have any information on where to find her, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477. 

If your anonymous tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

