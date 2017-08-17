Amarillo police offering reward for information on wanted man - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo police offering reward for information on wanted man

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are asking for your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Joe Anthony Rubio is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for probation violation with an original charge of dangerous drugs. 

If you have any information on where to find him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300. 

