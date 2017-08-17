Amarillo police offering reward for information on wanted man

Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:53:03 GMT
Source: KFDA
The Potter County Grand Jury will not recommend charges against two Amarillo police officers involved in the shooting death of a man this past June. On June 27th, Officers Bryan Gaitan and Michael Wheeler responded to a trespassing call at an apartment complex on South Nelson Street. Police said suspect Jason Herrera began fighting with the two officers, broke free after being tased, and then pointed a handgun them. Gaitan then fired his weapon, killing Herrera. "The gra...
