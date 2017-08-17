All Clear at Sanford-Fritch High School after suspicious package found

UPDATE: Sanford-Fritch ISD has issued an all clear and students have returned to class.

Previous:

Sanford-Fritch High School is currently on lockdown due to a suspicious package found in front of the school.

Sanford-Fritch ISD say the students and faculty are all safe and have been moved to the gym as a precaution.

Eagle Blvd. is closed from Broadway to Fritch Fortress road.

Motorists should reroute and expect traffic delays.

The Amarillo Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

NewsChannel10 is in Fritch and will have more information as it becomes available.

