Ralph Cooper is a proud South Carolina native and attended the University of Illinois where he majored in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of The Fighting Illini Football Team in which he played Inside linebacker.

He gained an interest in journalism at Illinois and after graduation moved back home where he worked at WLTX in Columbia, SC as a Photojournalist/MMJ.

During his time in Columbia, Ralph had the chance to cover national stories from the Emmanuel 9 to the historic removal of the Confederate flag from the SC State House grounds.

Ralph joined NewsChannel 10 in August 2017 and is excited to learn more about Amarillo and build relationships with viewers. Ralph is passionate about covering local and national news that matters and effects you.

When he's not reporting Ralph enjoys watching sports, working out, cooking, and is a huge Game of Thrones fan!

Feel free to contact Ralph just to chat on all social media platforms and email him with any story ideas you may have at rcooper@newschannel10.com

