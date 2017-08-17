Thursday's Weather: Showers and storms return later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 17

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is stating off to be another mild morning as you head to the bus stop with temps in the 60s.

Highs today warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. We start off dry but showers and storms return later this afternoon and evening.

Storms start in the west and move off to the east. Strong to severe storms will be possible this evening with hail, gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns.

Temps will be in the 60s overnight. Friday will be another day with seasonal temps with highs in the 90s.

Another round of evening storms is possible on Friday, heavy rain is once again possible and can cause localized flooding.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with drier conditions expected Sunday into the start of Monday.

Rain chances return late Monday through the middle of next week.

