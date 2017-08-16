WTAMU introduces new JBK food court

With more than average rainfall in Amarillo, water usage has been down throughout the city.
With more than average rainfall in Amarillo, water usage has been down throughout the city.
Starting this fall, students who attend West Texas A&M University will be welcomed with a brand new food court.
Starting this fall, students who attend West Texas A&M University will be welcomed with a brand new food court.
New voting machines for Potter County are on the way, and election officials say they will make voting easier for residents this November.
New voting machines for Potter County are on the way, and election officials say they will make voting easier for residents this November.
The Amarillo Veterans Affair is hosting a town hall to give veterans an their families the opportunity to ask questions and give suggestions to Veterans Affairs Leadership.
The Amarillo Veterans Affair is hosting a town hall to give veterans an their families the opportunity to ask questions and give suggestions to Veterans Affairs Leadership.
All over the world there are people who love to bargain hunt for treasures at thrift stores, and the Salvation Army wants to recognize those individuals with National Thrift Store Day.
All over the world there are people who love to bargain hunt for treasures at thrift stores, and the Salvation Army wants to recognize those individuals with National Thrift Store Day.