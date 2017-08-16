WTAMU introduces new JBK food court

Starting this fall, students who attend West Texas A&M University will be welcomed with a brand new food court.

It has been the most expansive remodel the JBK Student Center has had, and it is all in hopes of providing students with a new space to study, socialize and of course eat some great food.

"I really look forward to just watching the look on the faces of the students who come back this year," Food Service Director Michael Ives said. "It really would not even resemble the old food court. It will be much more user friendly, and I think we are really going to be able to provide the experience that they are looking for."

Renovations began back in May, and crews have been working non-stop this summer to finish.

Updates include new floors, lighting, tables and an open design concept to help with the lunch rush.

"It was almost a battle for our students during lunch time to get in and out because there were so many people," Ives explained. "With the growing population we wanted to make it a bit easier for our students to get in and get back with their day."

Ives says Sharky's and Chick-fil-A continue to be the most popular restaurants and will be expanding in size.

He adds WT will no longer have grab-and-go food, rather everything in the food court will be made to order and fresh on the spot.

Students who visit the JBK will also notice a new restaurant called Which Wich Sandwich.

"No more Quiznos. We've taken them out and replaced it with Which Wich Sandwich." Ives said. "It is a real similar concept they will have made to order sandwiches, and I think they are going to bring a whole new level of quality to our campus we didn't have before."

The university hopes these changes not only benefit college students and faculty but also Canyon residents.

"Were also hoping this is going to open us up a little bit to the members in the community here in Canyon," Ives said. "We want them to come in and grab some lunch and get back out with out waiting in the huge lines we've experienced in the past."

The food court is expected to be open by the fist day of class, August 28.

