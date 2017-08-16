Potter County to get new voting machines

New voting machines for Potter County are on the way, and election officials say they will make voting easier for residents this November.

It's been 10 years since Potter county upgraded its voting system.

The new $1 million machines will function like smart phones and tablets.

"It's going to be so easy for our voters because if you can use your telephone, if you can perhaps work a tablet, then when you go to vote you're going to find that is the very same system that you use on a daily basis," said Potter County Election's Administrator Melynn Huntley.

Huntley also says this will be the first time both Potter and Randall counties will have the same voting equipment. She says she thinks this will be helpful for voters who move between counties.

"When we selected our equipment it's because we had a evaluation committee from our county, as well as a group of citizens that helped us," said Huntley. "Our citizens felt very strongly that it was in the best interest of Amarillo for all of our equipment to be the same between the two counties. I am so excited for the city of Amarillo, because it just creates more unity."

Huntley says that these new machines will also ensure safer and more accurate voting.

If you are over the age of 65 or disabled, and you don't want to use the new machines, you still have the option to vote by mail.

The first shipment of the new machines is expected to arrive next week, and the next election is November 7th.

